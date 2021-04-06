Saturn, Jupiter & the Moon Will Form a Small Triangle in the Sky on Tuesday
The trio will come together for a while on Tuesday morning.
If you're still rising before the sun, even as it rises earlier and earlier, you deserve some kind of reward. No, more than coffee. More than a beautiful bagel. Something more like the moon, Saturn, and Jupiter coming together to form a small triangle in the morning sky on April 6.
Yes, any three points make a triangle. However, this triangle is special because these three celestial objects are not always in the sky at the same time, and they're rarely so close together. (At least, they're near each other from our point of view.) The two gas giants and Earth's moon will be very cozy with the crescent moon sitting just under Saturn, as you can see in the below still image from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's "What's Up" video for April.
To see the morning trifecta, look low in the southeastern sky just before sunrise. All three orbs will rise about two hours before the sun. In the Sky says Saturn rises at 3:53 am, the moon at 4:16 am, and Jupiter at 4:30 am. (Those are times local to New York City, but they'll be roughly that same time locally in other parts of the country as well.)
About an hour before sunrise should be a good time to see the trio together. At that point, all three will have risen almost as high as they will before the planets start to get lost in the glare of the sun. It's an easily visible, beautiful sight to catch in the morning this week.
