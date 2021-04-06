Saturn, Jupiter & the Moon Will Form a Small Triangle in the Sky on Tuesday

If you're still rising before the sun, even as it rises earlier and earlier, you deserve some kind of reward. No, more than coffee. More than a beautiful bagel. Something more like the moon, Saturn, and Jupiter coming together to form a small triangle in the morning sky on April 6.

Yes, any three points make a triangle. However, this triangle is special because these three celestial objects are not always in the sky at the same time, and they're rarely so close together. (At least, they're near each other from our point of view.) The two gas giants and Earth's moon will be very cozy with the crescent moon sitting just under Saturn, as you can see in the below still image from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's "What's Up" video for April.