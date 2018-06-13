The World's Largest Doritos Are a Foot Long. Here's How to Get Them.

Restricting yourself to eating just one Dorito just got a little easier. That’s because the ubiquitous favored tortilla chip brand is about to unleash massive, one-foot Doritos -- the biggest Doritos in the world -- this week.
Doritos gave Thrillist an exclusive look at the giant chips on Wednesday. They’re called Jurassic Doritos, and as the name suggests, they’re the result of a maniacal collaboration between the snack company and the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (in theaters June 22). They’re basically the Indominous Rex of chips.
In fact, Jurassic Doritos -- like the aforementioned dinosaur/genetically engineered monster -- appear to be another one of Dr. Henry Wu’s (played by BD Wong) laboratory creations taken dangerously too far. According to Doritos, Dr. Wu merged Doritos and dinosaur DNA to create the giant, limited-edition chips. They come dusted with Nacho Cheese flavoring, and they come packaged inside dinosaur eggs that are shipped in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom prop-replica crates. Sure, it’s all a big marketing stunt tied to the new movie, but the oversized Doritos are genuinely cool.
“I was right," Dr. Wu says in a tongue-in-cheek Jurassic World-style trailer produced by Doritos. "The Doritos and dinosaur DNA are completely integrated." Meanwhile, one of his lab assistants starts eating the first Jurassic Dorito to hatch at the laboratory. There's probably a joke here about Wu's definition of a monster.
Instead of setting the Jurassic Doritos loose on your local snack aisle, Doritos is giving away a limited number of the giant chips (packaged in the dinosaur egg and Jurassic World crate) on Twitter. All you have to do is tweet @Doritos with the hashtags #JurassicDoritos and #entry and you'll be entered to win one that will be shipped to your door. The last remaining Jurassic Dorito will be auctioned and all of the proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross' disaster relief efforts in Hawaii, where many Jurassic movie scenes were filmed. You can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica by purchasing special Jurassic Park-themed packages of Doritos.
If you're lucky enough to win a Jurassic Dorito, it may very well be the best snack to sneak into the movie theater later this month. As for the dinosaur egg and prop-replica crate, well, maybe you can keep them as conversation starters.
