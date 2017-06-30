'Jurassic Park' Mixed With the '90s Show 'Dinosaurs' Is Brilliant, Hilarious Nostalgia

"Life finds a way" is an appropriate way to describe this insane and wonderful idea from internet jokester Jen Lewis. She announced the brilliant idea on Twitter before it floated to the top of Reddit and Twitter Moments on Thursday. "Jurassic Park but the dinosaurs are from the ‘90s TV show Dinosaurs," is how she succinctly describes it.
It was inevitable when you think about it. Just as Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm famously said, "ABC creates Dinosaurs. ABC destroys Dinosaurs. Dinosaurs get photoshopped into Jurassic Park."
Your favorite characters from the franchise-spawning Isla Nublar are united with ABC's Dinosaurs, the catch-phrase slinging show that was essentially for kids except when it was talking about masturbation or airing a weirdly dark finale. (Remember that? Children's shows don't usually end with everyone dead. What the hell?)
The mashup will make you faux remember all the imaginary movie's finest moments. Fran chasing Tim through the kitchen banging pots while the Baby screams "not the mama," Earl swallowing Gennaro on a rainy toilet, or Robbie with all his hip young Elvis swagger visiting kids in a tree.
The whole Sinclair family is there, from Fran (voiced by Lucille Bluth) to the Baby (voiced by Kevin Clash, who also does Elmo). There are also deep cuts for superfans. Earl's boss B.P. Richfield stands in for a sick triceratops and Grandma Ethyl Phillips stands in for the Nedry-killing, spit-launching dilophosaurus. (Sorry, Roy.)
This is blissful, uncut nostalgia. Hold onto your butts.
