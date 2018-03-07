'Jurassic Park' Is Getting a 'Pokémon Go'-Style Game With Giant Dinosaurs

You remember Pokémon Go? The adults parading directly into traffic, right off cliffs, and straight into the brave new world of augmented reality? Well we live in that world now, and everyone wants to be the next AR sensation. For instance, this spring you'll be playing Jurrasic Park Alive on mobile, living among the dinos while remaining acutely cognizant of changes in elevation.
Those familiar with Niantic's Pokémon sensation will probably feel right at home with this new game from the developer Ludia. As you can see in the teaser video above, the map looks pretty similar to the one used in Pokémon Go.
“Players discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples,” Ludia explained to The Verge. It will also allow you to take pictures with your new prehistoric friends, level up dinosaurs, and battle against other players, which was a feature noticeably absent from Pokémon Go.
The game will be available on both Android and iOS this spring, a bit before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22. If you just can't get enough dino action, there's also a theme park simulator coming out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this summer called Jurassic World Evolution. You might recognize Ludia from its own Jurassic Park Builder.
But when the new game arrives this spring, just try to make sure it's not the reason humans go extinct.
