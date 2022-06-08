Here's How to Win 880 Pounds of Candy This Summer

If you're wondering what movie snacks you should get for the upcoming premiere of the many summer blockbusters slated for release, look no further. Ferrara Candy is giving out literally hundreds of pounds of candy for a few lucky winners, which is enough to cover the next few years of theater trips.

A grand prize winner will receive 880 pounds of candy, which is the estimated weight of a Dilophosaurus, a dinosaur that walked on Earth about 193 million years ago. Then 10 first prize winners will be eligible to win 100 pounds of candy, which is the estimated weight of a Velociraptor. And finally, 65-second place winners will win a Compsognathus's weight in candy. For all of you who don't have that number saved to memory, that's six pounds.

To enter, you'll need to buy three participating Jurassic World: Dominion Trolli, Sweetarts, Nerds, or Black Forest candies before July 31. Then, you'll be able to enter the sweepstakes through this website, and you'll also receive a $5 credit to use toward either Fandango or Vudu. The packages of eligible candies will feature the stars of Jurassic World: Dominion, which are the dinosaurs.

If you're going to participate in the giveaway, or if you are just a candy enthusiast, definitely check out the Jurassic World: Dominion Trolli Sour Tropical Dinos. They are dual-colored sour gummies in a few different tropical flavors. Best of all, each gummy is shaped like a dinosaur from the movie. They'll only be on the shelves for a limited time, so make sure you get them soon if you want them.

To enter the giveaway, you'll need to be 13 or older and a resident of the United States. Each person can enter two times.