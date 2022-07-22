Just Egg Announces Recall on its Chopped Spring Greens Due to Listeria

Eat Just, maker of the popular plant-based egg substitute Just Egg, has announced a recall. The company says its Just Egg Chopped Spring Greens may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The announcement was made on July 20 and shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

You're looking for Just Egg's Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables packages. The lot numbers and use-by dates of the specific batches being recalled can be found on the FDA website.

The plant-based eggs and greens packages were distributed through five states. The product was sold in stores in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. "The recalled lots tested negative for listeria monocytogenes before leaving the manufacturing facility," the recall states. "However, another lot that shares ingredients with the recalled lots has test positive." The packages that tested positive were not distributed and the limited quantity of other products are being recalled as a precaution, the company says.

Listeria can cause significant illnesses in anyone, but especially in "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the recall notice notes. That can be seen in the recent outbreak tracked by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you've got the product at home, you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.