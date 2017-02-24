News

This 6-Pound Kayak Fits in a Backpack and Assembles in Minutes

justin case kayak fully assembled
Courtesy of Justin Case Kayaks

Kayaking is one of the most fun and peaceful ways to explore a body of water, but schlepping those things around on dry land is a royal pain. Just getting it into the water is a whole thing, typically requiring a car with a roof rack, and some serious brute strength.

That's the beauty of the Justin Case Kayak, a new ultra-portable personal watercraft that folds up neatly into a lightweight shoulder bag the size of a yoga mat, and can be assembled in under 10 minutes. Essentially, you can now carry your very own boat just about anywhere. 

justin case kayak assembly
justin case kayak assembly
Courtesy of Justin Case Kayaks

The kayak, which incredibly weighs less than six pounds, was dreamed up by an outdoorsy health policy analyst in Canada, who couldn't fit a traditional kayak in her studio apartment. After conferring with designers and engineers on how to create one that could pack up small like a foldable chair, she devised this version, which consists of a collapsible carbon fiber shell wrapped in a water- and tear-proof fabric skin. 

YouTube/Justin Case Kayak

In terms of functionality, it's essentially a normal kayak, and can carry up to 250 pounds. It's a cinch to put together, too -- the frame assembles a bit like an ultra-durable and sophisticated KNEX set, and the shell slips on quite easily. Really, the only real thing you need to worry about is how best to pack a paddle. 

If you're interested, sign up here for the chance to be among the first to pre-order one, which will likely set you back about $600.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Keep tabs on his paddling skills @jwmcgauley.

