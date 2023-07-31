Get the Ultimate Front Row K-Pop Fan Experience in Seoul for $25

Booking.com is offering one fan and their guest the opportunity to have a truly unforgettable K-pop experience in Seoul, South Korea. The trip will include flights to Seoul, a two-night stay at the Executive Producer Suite at RYSE, Autograph Collection, front-row seats at M COUNTDOWN, a private dance lesson with YN Company, and a private makeover from celebrity hair and makeup artists that work with artists ranging from IU and Lee Seunggi to members of Girls Generation and Kep1er.

More exciting? The entire experience will cost less than a meal at your favorite restaurant.

The Producer Suite is typically reserved for celebrities—so that part of the experience alone is going to be unforgettable. The hotel is located in the Hongdae district of Seoul, and the room has Y2K decor, a private stage, and an in-suite hot food station. There will also be some autographed albums and personalized content from KANGDANIEL for the winning guests.