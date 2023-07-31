Get the Ultimate Front Row K-Pop Fan Experience in Seoul for $25
Booking.com has the ultimate opportunity for one lucky fan.
Booking.com is offering one fan and their guest the opportunity to have a truly unforgettable K-pop experience in Seoul, South Korea. The trip will include flights to Seoul, a two-night stay at the Executive Producer Suite at RYSE, Autograph Collection, front-row seats at M COUNTDOWN, a private dance lesson with YN Company, and a private makeover from celebrity hair and makeup artists that work with artists ranging from IU and Lee Seunggi to members of Girls Generation and Kep1er.
More exciting? The entire experience will cost less than a meal at your favorite restaurant.
The Producer Suite is typically reserved for celebrities—so that part of the experience alone is going to be unforgettable. The hotel is located in the Hongdae district of Seoul, and the room has Y2K decor, a private stage, and an in-suite hot food station. There will also be some autographed albums and personalized content from KANGDANIEL for the winning guests.
"I'm thrilled to join forces with Booking.com to bring K-pop fans an experience they will never forget. Together, we'll showcase the very best of K-pop and all the incredible things Seoul has to offer. Travelling brings me pure happiness and a whole new level of inspiration, and I can't wait to share that joy with my fans," said KANGDANIEL, in a statement shared with Thrillist.
For a chance to win this once in a lifetime opportunity, you should be ready to head to Booking.com on August 7, 10 am KST. At that time you'll be given the chance to book the experience, for just $25. The trip is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 2. The first person to book the trip will win. You can get a preview of the booking right now, including more photos of the room on the booking page.
