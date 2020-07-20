Kahlúa Just Unleashed a Boozy Coffee Drink in Cans

It's possible you're waking up at the end of a long week faced with a tough decision. Do you start the day with coffee, or should you jump right into the beer portion of the day? I mean, you slept until noon. So, you aren't even starting before the brunch people have tossed back their first mimosa.

Of course, there are cocktails designed for the morning. An Irish coffee, perhaps. The blood Mary is a classic. But who has the energy to make a cocktail for themselves in the morning? You haven't even had your coffee yet! Now, like PBR before it, Kahlúa is introducing a ready-to-drink coffee in a can. You read the brand name right. It's a hard coffee.

The 4.5% ABV and 80-calorie Nitro Cold Brew is made with rum, coffee liqueur (this is a Kahlúa drink, after all), and 100% Arabica cold brew coffee. It makes sense for Kahlúa to be a part of the growing hard coffee trend where there are some definite duds, but also some surprisingly enticing drinks. The PBR Hard Coffee, for instance, has received quite a few positive reviews.

This isn't the company's first foray into caffeinated-alcohol-in-a-can. It previously released an Espresso Martini drink. But a martini, at least to this writer, is a less appealing pre-eveing drink than hard coffee.