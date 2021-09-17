Kroger Just Recalled Bagged Kale Amid Listeria Concerns

Kroger shoppers who recently purchased bagged kale to eat, rather than just rot in the fridge, will want to listen up. The grocery chain is recalling store-brand bags of kale amid fears of Listeria contamination.

According to Food Safety News, the recall affects 16-ounce bags of Kroger brand kale and extends to seven stores in the country. The stores are in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Customers who recently purchased store brand kale in any of those locations should check their bags for size and a specific code.

Food Safety News reported that bags of kale affected by the recall have the following product UPC: 11110-18170. They will also have a best-by date of 09-18-2021.

If you find a potentially contaminated bag of kale in your fridge, bring it back to the Kroger you bought it from because the grocery store is offering customers a full refund for their purchase.

So far, no one has gotten sick as a result of the recall. Better safe than sorry, though.