More Kale Is Being Recalled in 11 States Due to Listeria

On Thursday, September 16, Kroger announced a recall on 16-ounce bags of kale due to the potential for listeria contamination. That same recall affects other kale products as well.

The recalled kale at Kroger stores comes from Baker Farms, which is also recalling 16-ounce or one-pound bags of kale under the brand names Baker Farms and SEG Grocers. The recall is due to the potential presence of listeria monocytogenes. This started because the company was notified by a customer that the kale tested positive for listeria on September 15, according to the recall notice.

The recalled bags have best-by dates of 9/18/2021. You'll find them in clear plastic bags distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, and Virginia. An original recall notice also listed Louisiana, but an updated notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) clarifies that Louisiana is not part of the recall. That original notice also failed to include Ohio and Kansas, where the potentially contaminated kale was also distributed.

No illnesses linked to the kale have been reported at this time, but you're going to want to follow the recall's advice and chuck it or return it for a refund.