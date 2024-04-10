Going Barefoot on Planes? Kamala Harris Has Thoughts

I've said it once and I'll say it again: the audacity to have your bare feet out on an airplane is like walking around barefoot in a public restroom. Except, instead of it just being a germy affront to yourself, it's a germy affront to everyone in the metal tube who is forced proximity to you thousands of feet off the ground. Even airlines themselves advise against going barefoot on airplanes.

But if you won't listen to the wise counsel of a Thrillist writer, or the guidance of the airline you're flying with, perhaps you'll take the word of the second most powerful person in America, the former top cop of California, and the prolific speaker of the phrase "You didn't just fall out of a coconut tree." That's right. US Vice President Kamala Harris has issued her official verdict on going barefoot on airplanes.

In a new interview with the hosts of the popular I've Had It podcast, VP Harris gave her thoughts on the matter during the show's Had It or Hit It segment. ("Had it" meaning you're over it, and "hit it" meaning you're into it).

"Had it or hit: People taking shoes off on airplanes," the host asked.