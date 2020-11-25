VP-Elect Kamala Harris Shared Her Cornbread Dressing Recipe & Turkey Tips
The vice president-elect knows what she's doing.
With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, packing the dinner table with your nearest and dearest just isn't a safe way to spend the holiday this year. That doesn't mean that you have to forgo all of your turkey day tradition, though. You can pig out on turkey and stuffing and pumpkin pie all the same.
For those who need a little extra coaching around the stove (*cough, cough* me), Vice President Elect-slash-cooking extraordinaire Kamala Harris has been sharing her best recipes and tips leading up to the food-heavy holiday. On Tuesday, Harris took to social media with one of her personal favorite family recipes: cornbread dressing.
"During difficult times I have always turned to cooking," Harris said in a post. "This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love."
Ingredients: 2 8oz packages of cornbread mix— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020
1 pound spicy pork sausage
2 onions, chopped
2 apples, cored and chopped
4 celery stalks, diced
¾ cup of chicken broth
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
2 tsp sage
½ tsp thyme
½ tsp rosemary
salt & pepper pic.twitter.com/ecmeARjxkQ
Once you've stocked up on all your necessary ingredients, you'll wanna get started on the cornbread. You can just follow the directions listed on the box, then once it's out of the oven and cooled, crumble it. The next step is all about the sausage—take it out of its casing, crumble it, brown in oil before using a slotted spoon to set it aside. You can sauté your veggies and apples in the leftover oil and finish by combining the sausage, cornbread crumbs, veggies, and apples with melted butter, herbs, and chicken broth.
And while, in my household, sides are the main event, Thanksgiving needs a little turkey and gravy action—if nothing else, for that next day leftover sandwich. In a recently resurfaced 2019 video from Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart, Harris breaks down her best brining tips.
How much does @KamalaHarris like to cook? She answered my husband's ? about brining a turkey about 1 min before going on @PoliticsNation from Columbia, SC (after I was on). I recorded her response 'cause I don't cook and she was speaking a foreign language. 😂 #kamalacooks pic.twitter.com/IZiQ6iOnTQ— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 26, 2019
“Do it like a pot of water, a couple bay leaves, a little sugar, a cup of peppercorns, you could even do a slice of orange, something like that," Harris said for those who have time for a wet brine.
