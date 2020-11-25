VP-Elect Kamala Harris Shared Her Cornbread Dressing Recipe & Turkey Tips

With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, packing the dinner table with your nearest and dearest just isn't a safe way to spend the holiday this year. That doesn't mean that you have to forgo all of your turkey day tradition, though. You can pig out on turkey and stuffing and pumpkin pie all the same.

For those who need a little extra coaching around the stove (*cough, cough* me), Vice President Elect-slash-cooking extraordinaire Kamala Harris has been sharing her best recipes and tips leading up to the food-heavy holiday. On Tuesday, Harris took to social media with one of her personal favorite family recipes: cornbread dressing.

"During difficult times I have always turned to cooking," Harris said in a post. "This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love."