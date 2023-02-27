Take a Look Inside the Kansas City Airport's Brand New Terminal

Those of you who'll be traveling through Kansas City International Airport can rest easy. Beginning February 28, the airport's new 1.1 million-square-foot terminal will be open for business, along with a variety of modern amenities to boot, according to the Kansas City Star. The $1.5 billion terminal, which replaces three outdated terminals that had been operating since 1972, currently has 40 gates—with room to add up to 10 more in the future—and two levels, one for arrivals and one for departures.

Over 240 Kansas City-area firms have contributed to the project, which began in 2019. It’s said to be Kansas City's largest infrastructure project to date.

Perhaps a peek into the future for airport facilities, the sleek new terminal was built with inclusivity in mind, with ADA-compliant check-in and information counters, 10 nursing rooms, service animal relief areas, children’s play areas, and gender-neutral restrooms. Other modern features include a sensory room for neurodivergent travelers and the Kansas City Air Travel Experience Simulation, a room that helps ease pre-travel jitters for first-time air travelers by allowing them to do a practice run of the flying experience before boarding.