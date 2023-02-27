Take a Look Inside the Kansas City Airport's Brand New Terminal
The state-of-the-art terminal includes features like local food and a revamped Delta lounge.
Those of you who'll be traveling through Kansas City International Airport can rest easy. Beginning February 28, the airport's new 1.1 million-square-foot terminal will be open for business, along with a variety of modern amenities to boot, according to the Kansas City Star. The $1.5 billion terminal, which replaces three outdated terminals that had been operating since 1972, currently has 40 gates—with room to add up to 10 more in the future—and two levels, one for arrivals and one for departures.
Over 240 Kansas City-area firms have contributed to the project, which began in 2019. It’s said to be Kansas City's largest infrastructure project to date.
Perhaps a peek into the future for airport facilities, the sleek new terminal was built with inclusivity in mind, with ADA-compliant check-in and information counters, 10 nursing rooms, service animal relief areas, children’s play areas, and gender-neutral restrooms. Other modern features include a sensory room for neurodivergent travelers and the Kansas City Air Travel Experience Simulation, a room that helps ease pre-travel jitters for first-time air travelers by allowing them to do a practice run of the flying experience before boarding.
In addition to global cuisine, hungry travelers can try some Kansas City barbecue at local restaurant outposts, and rest be assured, there are plenty of shops to busy yourself during that lengthy layover, such as a Made In KC Marketplace with locally made gifts to take home—including jars of barbecue sauce, in case you want to recreate your airport dining experience. Also prepare to be in awe of the art installations found throughout the new terminal, with work featured by both international and local artists, including a massive sculpture called "The Air Up There" by acclaimed artist Nick Cave. Of the 28 on-site installations, 19 were created by artists who live in Kansas City or have ties to the area.
And for the icing on the cake, those with long layovers can kill some time at the new Delta Sky Club, where you'll have outdoor patio access, complimentary drinks (and yes that includes alcoholic beverages) and dining options.