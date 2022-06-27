This Is the Number One City in the U.S. to Travel to & Work Remotely from Right Now

Some companies may be returning to the office, but work from home has remained a trend throughout corporate America since the onset of the pandemic. You might want to rethink your home base if your office is still the living room, though. Icelandair just named Kansas City, Missouri the number one city in the US to work from home and explore in your off-hours.

According to the carrier's recent Wellness Travel Report, the City of Fountains has been named the top city to take a working vacation.

While the city has its fair share of attractions—including one of the most renowned art museums in the country and a bustling downtown scene—Icelandair also looked at a few key categories like quality of life (cost of living and safety), work factors (internet speed, average working hours, commute), and environmental details (climate index, noise, light pollution, and air quality). The report also accounted for the United Nations' World Happiness Report.

Here are the top 10 cities for a working vacation across the globe:



Kansas City, United States Vienna, Austria Wellington, New Zealand Copenhagen, Denmark Edinburgh, United Kingdom Victoria, Canada Perth, Australia Frankfurt, Germany Brisbane, Australia Helsinki, Finland



According to the director of global marketing at Icelandair, Gisli S. Brynjolfsson, New York City and Los Angeles didn't make the cut because large metropolitan areas "aren't always best when you're looking to take a step away from the busy hustle of a usual working day."

"Slow travel," meanwhile, has become more popular, which "emphasizes connections, whether that be with the local people, businesses, culture, food, and to leave places in a condition future travelers can explore, too," he told CNBC Make It.