Kanye Did 'Carpool Karaoke' in a Plane & It Was Joyous

"Carpool Karaoke" generally only invites wildly popular artists -- Adele, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga -- onto the show to sing with its enthusiastic host. But being a part of a group like that was never going to be enough on its face for Kanye West. If he finally did the segment on The Late Late Show, you knew he would wind up doing something different. So, he moved the segment onto his jet with the full choir he uses for his "Sunday Service" performances. Mission accomplished.
After having reportedly canceled a "Carpool" appearance a few times, Kanye made it work for a surprise appearance that was only announced earlier that day. The often strained premise was stretched for Kanye. Instead of hopping into James Corden's SUV, the host needed help getting back to Los Angeles. He calls Kanye, and takes a ride on the artist's plane with a very large, very enthusiastic choir.
Instead of "turning on the radio" as Corden usually does with his guests, fans were treated to an "Airpool Karaoke" with only live music, provided by the choir. It's not quite the same sing-along vibe the segment usually touts, with Kanye only performing music from his new gospel album, Jesus is King.
When they weren't singing with a plane full of voices, the pair discussed West's new album, mental health, how his work has changed, and how "marriage years are different than human years."
It's a fitting follow-up to Corden's last guest, Chance the Rapper, who spent a little time talking about how weird it is to be friends with Kanye and hop on his plane.
