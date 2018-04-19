Kanye West Says He’s Releasing 2 New Albums & Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

Back on the internet and apparently writing a philosophy book on Twitter, Kanye West surprised-announced two new albums on Thursday afternoon. The world's biggest rap star and ultimate multi-hyphenated talent dropped the Earth-shattering news in four quick tweets:
In case you don't like digesting breaking news in tweet storms, Kanye said he's releasing a 7-song album on June 1. According to this third tweet, a joint album with Kid Cudi is on the horizon for June 8 under the name Kids See Ghost.
By virtue of his tweets, a total of 24 words, the internet has sort of shifted into the Kanye-verse. Although no official details have come to light, Twitter is clearly taking Kanye West at his word. Needless to say, many people are excited about the announcement:
The rapper's last album, The Life of Pablo, managed to have a similar gravitational pull that dominated much of the news cycle for months after its release.
See you in June.
