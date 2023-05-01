A Luxury Hotel Entirely Designed by Karl Lagerfeld Is Opening This Summer

Photo courtesy of The Karl Lagerfeld Macau

It’s the first Monday in May, and if you’re even just a little bit into fashion and pop culture you know what that means—a star-studded Met Gala is happening tonight. This year, the theme is nothing short of iconic, as it celebrates the life and creative mind of the late Karl Lagerfeld, who envisioned, conducted, and perfected the Chanel brand under his creative direction. Just in time for this year’s Met Gala, the House of Karl Lagerfeld announced the opening of a brand-new luxury five-star hotel entirely designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, dubbed The Karl Lagerfeld Macau. Located at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau in China, the opulent yet secluded hotel will open in June, and it houses just 271 rooms.

Photo courtesy of The Karl Lagerfeld Macau

Based on newly released photos of the hotel's interiors, Karl Lagerfeld’s vision shines through every detail within the hotel. Owned by SJM Resorts, the property flaunts a delightful combination of authentic Chinese traits and design choices together with contemporary western aesthetics, and the iconic designer’s eye can be seen in every stylistic choice, from the room décor and its details to the imposing large-scale installations. In their room, guests can find custom-created headboards inspired by fortune-bearing Chinese coins and circular room dividers inspired by traditional Chinese moon gates, as well as delightful, specially commissioned sculptures by Dutch artist Marcel Wanders and French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel.

Photo courtesy of The Karl Lagerfeld Macau

The Karl Lagerfeld Macau is also aiming to appeal to guests' gastronomic and leisure desires. For a memorable meal, patrons can choose to dine at the hotel’s Mesa Restaurant, which flaunts dishes and bites by award-winning chef José Avillez. A hand-picked library of 4,000 books is ready to welcome guests who are looking to relax and unwind, while a curated spa and wellness center is available with both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. For more information, you can visit the hotel's website.

