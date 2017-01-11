Kate McKinnon's Hilarious 'Ghostbusters' Outtakes Reprise Cecelia Gimenez

Kate McKinnon has been impossible to escape lately with Saturday Night Live's fantastic debate sketches taking the cold open almost every weekend. Her wonderfully expressive Hillary Clinton impressions (which rank high among McKinnon's best SNL sketches) almost make you forget she was just one of the best parts of this summer's Ghostbusters reboot.

A reel of McKinnon outtakes from Ghostbusters has made it online, showing the crazy amount of improv she did on set. It also reveals how different Holtzmann could have been framed with a different selection of her lines from the cutting room floor. Some of the takes show her to be a more boisterous catch-phrase laden version of the character, or she could have been even weirder than she already was, armed with sacks full of hearse puns.