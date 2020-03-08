Watch This Olympian Swim a Lap While Balancing a Glass of Milk on Her Head
Can we make this an official Olympic event?
Olympic athletes are damn-near super human. Usain Bolt managed to score a record-breaking 19.19 seconds on the 200-meter sprint, Turkish weight lifter Halil Mutlu boasts a personal best of over 600 pounds, and now, gold medalist Katie Ledecky can add a new skill to her already-bursting resume.
The 15-time world champion swam the entire length of an Olympic-sized pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head. Ledecky, who currently holds five Olympic gold medals (one of which she scored at just 15 years-old), shared the video on Instagram Monday as part of a sponsorship with "Got Milk?" You may remember the campaign from back in the day when nearly every celeb participated by sporting that comical dairy 'stache.
But now, after going MIA for nearly six years, the Got Milk? ads are back. And in true 2020 fashion, the campaign's moved to TikTok with Ledecky as its face.
"I grew up with the 'Got Milk?' campaign, and so I really love that they're bringing it forward to a new generation of kids," she told CNN Business.
But you don't have to be an Olympic caliber athlete to participate. In fact, participating in the #GotMilkChallenge is easy. Here's how it works: pour a glass of milk, do something cool without spilling it (like swimming a lap with it on your head, but you know, something less Olympic maybe), and then take a sip to show you've still "got milk," the campaign's official TikTok account instructs.
So what drove the Got Milk? resurgence: our own quarantine habits. With milk sales skyrocketing during the pandemic, the milk industry saw an opportunity.
"When things got tough, we saw Americans literally went out and got milk," chief executive of the Milk Processing Education Program Yin Woon Rani told the outlet. "And it wasn't just they were drinking more of it. They were finding fun and surprising ways to use it."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.