Watch This Olympian Swim a Lap While Balancing a Glass of Milk on Her Head

Olympic athletes are damn-near super human. Usain Bolt managed to score a record-breaking 19.19 seconds on the 200-meter sprint, Turkish weight lifter Halil Mutlu boasts a personal best of over 600 pounds, and now, gold medalist Katie Ledecky can add a new skill to her already-bursting resume.

The 15-time world champion swam the entire length of an Olympic-sized pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head. Ledecky, who currently holds five Olympic gold medals (one of which she scored at just 15 years-old), shared the video on Instagram Monday as part of a sponsorship with "Got Milk?" You may remember the campaign from back in the day when nearly every celeb participated by sporting that comical dairy 'stache.

But now, after going MIA for nearly six years, the Got Milk? ads are back. And in true 2020 fashion, the campaign's moved to TikTok with Ledecky as its face.