The Caribbean Is About to Get a Brand New Mega-Theme Park
Katmandu Park in Punta Cana will be home to several immersive attractions.
The Dominican Republic is already home to dozens of white sand beaches and a slew of upscale resorts but in early 2023, the Caribbean nation is getting its own massive new theme park.
Conceived and built by Falcon's Beyond Global, Katmandu Park will pay homage to the company's proprietary franchise, The Hidden Realms of Katmandu.
The park will feature four signature attractions as part of one overarching storyline, with each ride serving as its own chapter of sorts. Each chapter will be able to be enjoyed on its own, or as part of a larger narrative.
Katmandu Park's signature attractions will include:
- Voyage of the Fathom Wanderer: A suspended theater attraction where guests will join the main character of the franchise on an underwater mission. Guests enter and begin the experience in front of what appears to be a standard widescreen theater. But soon the ground below hoists them up and places them in front of a giant, compound curved screen, for a fully immersive experience.
- Challenge of the Mad Mage: In this 4D interactive theater experience, guests will be challenged to a blaster duel with an explorer mage named Alvis. The real-time game system gives every player the chance to directly affect the outcome of the story. Electric motion seats will provide guests with multi-sensory feedback via wind gusts, water mist, localized speakers, and more.
- Legend of the Desirata: Another 4D attraction, this time in dark ride form. A dark ride is theme park speak for an attraction where you enter a ride vehicle and make your way through various sets and scenery. On this ride, guests will follow a character into the Himalayas. The attraction will feature multiple projection screens, as well as immersive audio and lighting effects.
- EtherQuest: This walk-through attraction also features interactive gameplay. Several of the rooms feature projection screens on all four walls for a fully immersive experience.
Additional attractions include a 36-hole mini golf course and an outdoor ropes course experience. Those interested in rock climbing activities can visit the indoor courses inside The Quadagon.
To make things easy, each guest of Katmandu Park will get a smart wristband to carry all of their attraction passes and enable cashless payments.
Following the opening of Katmandu Park in Punta Cana, Falcon's Global will have its eyes set on opening a few more locations in the Canary Islands and Mexico. Prospective opening dates are set to be announced soon.