The Caribbean Is About to Get a Brand New Mega-Theme Park

The Dominican Republic is already home to dozens of white sand beaches and a slew of upscale resorts but in early 2023, the Caribbean nation is getting its own massive new theme park.

Conceived and built by Falcon's Beyond Global, Katmandu Park will pay homage to the company's proprietary franchise, The Hidden Realms of Katmandu.

The park will feature four signature attractions as part of one overarching storyline, with each ride serving as its own chapter of sorts. Each chapter will be able to be enjoyed on its own, or as part of a larger narrative.