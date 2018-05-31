The Legendary Katz's Deli Now Has a Pastrami Subscription Service

It's borderline tragic that the rest of America is deprived of the pastrami at Katz's Deli in New York's Lower East Side. Casually eating a sandwich there is a bacchanal of mustard and cholesterol, and you will be a pickle convert by the time you present your ticket to leave. But those dark ages are finally at an end.
Katz's announced Tuesday that it will be gracing us with a $150-per-month subscription program that will mail its beloved meats all around the country. According to a report by Bloomberg, this release is part of Kat's 130-year anniversary. but it's been a long time coming. You'll have to order in three-month increments, with $450 for three months and $1,500 for a full year. Your feast for four to six people will arrive on the second Thursday of every month and include Katz's memorabilia.
But this isn't just a box of meat: These deliveries will be based around the seasons. For instance, June's package will contain "1 Medium Whole Pastrami; 1 Pound of Deli Mustard; 1 Pound of Sliced Juicy Pastrami; 1 Quart of New Pickles; 1 Full Loaf of Rye Bread; 1 Katz's Deli T shirt," whereas the January Warmer Package will have "2 Quarts of Matzoh Ball Soup; 2 Quarts of Chicken Noodle Soup; 2 Quarts of Split Pea Soup; 1 Pack of Frankfurters (pack of 6); 2 Square Knishes; 1 Katz's Deli Sweatshirt."
It's also not all heavy meats and matzoh ball soup. The May Mothers Day Sweets Package will feature chocolate and cinnamon babkas, black-and-white cookies, and even a chocolate egg cream-scented candle. Are scented candles the first thing you associate with Katz's? Probably not, but they are an objectively lovely addition to a home.
If you were hoping to mainline pastrami straight from the Lower East Side to your veins, this isn't exactly it. But if there's a Katz's shaped hole in your heart, it might be just what you need.
h/t Bloomberg, Food & Wine
