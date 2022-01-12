Win $10,000 to Spend a Year Working from Anywhere in the World

For many, working from home has become a new way of life. Kayak wants you to make the most of this newish-found flexibility by giving one lucky winner $10,000 toward a "workcation" of their choice.

Kayak's Roam Remotely Sweepstakes awards one grand-prize winner an all-expenses-paid trip of up to $10,000 to work from anywhere they want. All you need do to win is to enter your first and last name, email, and country of residence before the sweepstakes closes on February 4, 2022. To qualify, entrants must be US citizens and over the age of 18.

For anyone worried about the logistics of picking up and working from somewhere else, Kayak has a handy new Work From Wherever Guide. The guide gives prospective travelers tips on finding the perfect timezone, rankings for the best remote locations, and the top-trending destinations right now.

Before entering, be sure to check out Kayak's official sweepstakes rules. A winner will be picked at random on February 7, 2022.