This Free Calculator Will Help You Turn Your Tax Refund Into a Vacation

Tax season can be a dooming thought—but it can also be a pleasant one, if you change your point of view.

While filing taxes is oftentimes a tedious process, the payout is often a good one, and if you're smart about it, you can use it to travel for free. So far, according to the Internal Revenue Service stats, the average tax refund amount for 2023 has been $2,910. That is more than enough to plan a trip, and Kayak, the travel search engine, has come up with the right tool to make it easier for you to do it.

For the second year, Kayak has introduced its Tax Refund Trip Calculator. Using the online tool, prospective travelers can input their tax refund amount, and the calculator will provide them with a bunch of flight options that fit within their budget. A handy map shows users all the destinations available and their prices and from there, travelers have the option to choose what kind of vacay they want to enjoy, whether it is a family retreat, a romantic getaway, or even a beach vacation.

The calculator is structured so that travelers can tweak their preferences to score the best flights available. You can choose whether or not you want a layover, and you can even filter flights depending on the trip's duration. Then, of course, you can decide what city or airport you want to depart from, and you can zoom in or out on the destination front as well, and you'll be able to travel "anywhere" or to a specific continent, state, city, or even airport.

The more flexible you are, the better. While travelers are allowed to input preferred dates, Jake Bouvrie, Kayak's chief economist, said that great deals can be snagged when travelers aren't picky about their dates, Travel + Leisure reports.

To check out the calculator and pick your next flight, you can visit this website.