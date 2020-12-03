Keebler Will Shower You in Cookies to Honor Ernie the Elf

Okay so listen, there’s a lot going on here. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Ernie the Elf’s installation as Keebler’s head spokes-elf. Friday is “National Cookie Day.” TikTok is an increasingly valuable platform for customer engagement. And it’s the holiday season in general, so Keebler is running a contest to give 50 people 50 weeks worth of cookies.

To enter, follow Keebler’s TikTok page, watch its #Keebler50in50 cookie stacking video, tag a friend, and leave a cookie emoji in the comments. Here’s how the company sort of tied all of this together in a statement:

"We also know that challenges are an essential part of TikTok, and we've seen families become more engaged in the TikTok challenges than ever before, as they spend time together at home, so we were inspired by this and created the #Keebler50in50 challenge as something fun that families can do together."

The 50 randomly selected winners will choose from cookie varieties like Fudge Stripes, Pecan Sandies, and Chips Deluxe Original.

