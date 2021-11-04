Keebler Has a New Flavor of Fudge Stripes Cookies for the Holidays

Almost everything about winter sucks. It is cold, it is mostly dark, and going outside usually involves strategizing your layers. The one redeeming factor of the relentlessness of the cold weather is that every brand under the sun releases various seasonal editions of beloved products.

Keebler Fudge Stripes are getting that same treatment, with a new gingerbread flavor that fuses vanilla fudge with gingerbread cookies. You can now get the cookies nationwide for $3.99.

"The smell and taste of gingerbread instantly evokes memories of the holiday season," Kristin Flood, senior brand manager for Seasonal Cookies at Ferrara, said in a press release. "We're excited to start the most wonderful time of the year with a limited-edition offering that joins our Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies family."