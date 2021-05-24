As Girl Scout cookie aficionados know, Girl Scout cookie season runs from January through April, so unless you’re a really prolific buyer or have a lot of willpower, your supplies have dwindled by now.

Luckily, Keebler, maker of some of your favorite cookies, can fill that void, having teamed up with Girl Scouts to infuse the flavor of Thin Mints cookies into ice cream cones.

The new cones are basically the traditional Keebler sugar cones you know and love, but dipped in dark chocolate mixed with the same peppermint oil found in Girl Scout Thin Mints. The cool collaboration is officially on grocery store shelves nationwide, just in time for backyard barbecues, post-beach snacks, and hot summer night cravings.

“With the help of Girl Scouts and a little magic from the Keebler Elves, we’re able to bring a delicious Girl Scout Cookie flavor to summertime,” Brian Lutz, senior brand manager at Keebler Cones, said in a statement.

If the cones aren’t enough to satisfy your Girl Scout cookie cravings, you could always look to some of Keebler’s other sweet treats to satisfy your sweet tooth. Keebler Grasshoppers are the company’s answer to Thin Mints, while Coconut Dreams resemble Samoas or Caramel deLites.