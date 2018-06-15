Salmonella Outbreak in 31 States Linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks Cereal

If you have a thing for sugary breakfast cereals, check your pantry ASAP. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is strongly urging consumers to avoid eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal after health officials linked the cereal to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in at least 31 states.
"Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal," the CDC said in a report confirming the outbreak. "Check your home for it and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund."
More than 70 people in states all across the US have fallen ill after eating Honey Smacks since early March, when the first case of the illness was reported. At least 24 people have been hospitalized, but thankfully, no deaths have been reported as of this week. However, the CDC said there's a chance that additional cases of the illness that occurred after May 22 may not be included in these numbers due to the time it takes between becoming sick and reporting it to health officials.
On Thursday, Kellogg issued a nationwide recall of all 15.3oz and 23oz packages of Honey Smacks with certain UPC codes due to the potential health risk. Specifically, the company is recalling 15.3oz packages with the UPC code 38000 39103 and 23oz packages with the UPC code 38000 14810. All of the recalled boxes have a "best if used by date" of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. If you have a box of Honey Smacks that matches that info, don't eat it.
"According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness," Kellogg's said in a statement with the recall. "It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses."
The cereal giant said anyone who purchased the affected products should throw it away and contact a company customer service rep for a full refund. Kellogg also set up a hotline you can call -- 1-800-962-1413 -- for more information that's available Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm ET and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm ET. You can also contact the company via an online form.
