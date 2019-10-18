Look, I don't typically get emotional about a Kellogg's launch, but here I am teary-eyed on a Friday. The major food company is teaming up with GLAAD for its new "All Together Cereal" -- a limited-edition box that promotes inclusivity and anti-bullying efforts.
The special cereal, which debuted October 17 in honor of Spirit Day, features six of the brand's most iconic mascots. Basically, you can get all five of your fave cereals (plus, Raisin Bran) in one box. Way more cost effective than my DIY hack, aka buying separate boxes and mixing them together. This isn't just a marketing stunt, either -- the company is donating $50,000 to GLAAD in support of its LGBTQ advocacy efforts.
"At Kellogg, we are firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live," Vice President, Global Talent, and Chief Diversity Officer, Priscilla Koranteng, said in a statement. "We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table."
The cereal, which is available online for $19.99 a pop (expensive, yes, but all for a good cause!), includes Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Corn Flakes, and Raisin Bran.
"We are proud to partner with Kellogg's again this year to help extend the important message of Spirit Day to households across the country," Senior Director of Development and Integrated Marketing at GLAAD, John McCourt, added. "The All Together cereal encompasses the values of diversity, equality, and solidarity that Spirit Day is all about, and we hope that LGBTQ youth everywhere receive the messages loud and clear."
Of course, you can do much more to celebrate and advocate for inclusion, but buying a box of cereal to support GLAAD is a pretty good place to start.
