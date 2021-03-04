Kellogg’s Latest Mashup Mixes 2 Sugary Faves into One Cereal

Novelty food fans love mixing things up. Literally. Think back to every childhood (or recent!) visit to your neighborhood 7-Eleven’s Slurpee machine: were you ever able to resist layering Coke, cherry, and piña colada? Certainly not. What about all those powdered popcorn topping options at the movie theater? Gotta collect ‘em all. And don’t get us started on dipping sauces.

Cereal’s a little harder to mix and match for the amateur home food chemist. Typically sold in large boxes, if you open more than one at a time you’re risking staleness before you reach its bottom. So, Kellogg’s started stirring them up for you when the company released its first cereal mashup last summer.

“Kellogg's is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire," Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, said when the company announced its Frosted Flakes and Froot Loop combo in June. "As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier.”

The new duo includes Frosted Flakes once again, this time introducing them to Apple Jacks. In what appears to be a burgeoning cereal tradition, it’ll hit shelves in June, according to Delish. Expect boxes to sell for about $4-$6.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.