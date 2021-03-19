Kellogg’s Cereal Straws Are Back After a 12 Year Absence

We’ve seen all manner of “alternative” straws (alternative to plastic, of course) over the last few years, as the food industry and consumers grow ever more cognizant of leaving as small an environmental footprint as possible. Metal’s pretty good, silicone isn't so bad, and even a Twizzler will do in a punch. But one stralternative has been missing for more than a decade: cereal!

In response to a four-year-old Change.org petition with more than 81,000 signatures and counting, Kellogg’s is bringing back cereal straws for the first time in over a decade.

“Froot Loops Cereal Straws were discontinued in 2009. People around the world seem to be nostalgic for this delicious treat from our childhood,” petition author Hannah Wade wrote on the site. “Bringing back Fruit Loops Cereal Straws would bring joy to my generation and generations to come.”

And, although it’s been quite a few years since Wade posted the petition, bring them back, Kellogg’s did. Cereal straws will be available nationwide in Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies varieties by October. Expect to see them in stores in packs of five, 18, and 24 for about $1-$5.

This is at least the second time over the last few months that Kellogg’s has acted on an online petition to resurrect a product. In December, the company announced plans to bring back Smorz cereal after a separate successful online petition.