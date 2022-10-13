Kellogg's Cinnabon-Inspired Cereal Is Back After a 4-Year Absence

We have a lot to thank the people of Sweden for, namely ABBA, Robyn and, of course, cinnamon rolls. The latter of the three is perhaps one of the sweetest Swedish inventions of all time. Now, thanks to a team up between Kellogg's and Cinnabon, you can enjoy the delicious baked treat in cereal form.

This isn't the first time the two companies have collaborated. Cinnabon's cereal first graced grocery store shelves all the way back in 2018. Now following an extended hiatus, numerous pleas from fans on social media and even an online petition, the bakery-inspired cereal is back.