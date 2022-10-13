Kellogg's Cinnabon-Inspired Cereal Is Back After a 4-Year Absence
The cereal is returning to store shelves after years of desperate pleas from avid fans on social media.
We have a lot to thank the people of Sweden for, namely ABBA, Robyn and, of course, cinnamon rolls. The latter of the three is perhaps one of the sweetest Swedish inventions of all time. Now, thanks to a team up between Kellogg's and Cinnabon, you can enjoy the delicious baked treat in cereal form.
This isn't the first time the two companies have collaborated. Cinnabon's cereal first graced grocery store shelves all the way back in 2018. Now following an extended hiatus, numerous pleas from fans on social media and even an online petition, the bakery-inspired cereal is back.
The cereal consists of mini crispy cinnamon-swirl shaped pieces topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with a sweet frosting flavor. Sadly you won't be engulfed in a sweet, cinnamon smell like you would if you went to a Cinnabon storefront at your local mall, but it still sounds delicious.
Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal will begin its initial roll-out at Sam's Club this month, just in time for the cozy Fall season. The product will make its way to additional retailers nationwide in December 2022. An 8.7-ounce box will run for a suggested retail price of $4.99, while a 13.9-ounce box should cost you about $5.99.