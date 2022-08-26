Get Paid $5,000 to Have Cereal for Dinner

It's that time of the year when our calendars stay so busy that the thought of breaking from routine feels impossible. Days are planned, sometimes down to the minute–Fall is a time for sports and school, simple and familiar dinners. But, if you're willing to switch up chicken and rice for some cereal, you could win big with Kellogg's.

The company is giving you a chance to win $5,000 by adding cereal to your weekly dinner lineup. The winner will also be given a year's supply of Kellogg's cereals, like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Frosted Mini-Wheats.

"Kellogg's cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but morning isn't the only time cereal can bring the fun," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, in a press release. "Cereal for dinner is a low-prep, low-mess and low-price meal option, so you can spend less time cooking and cleaning and more quality time with your loved ones every week."

The contest will run until September 26, and once a week, every week until then, you can enter by sharing a photo of how you enjoy Kellogg's cereal for dinner on Instagram. Make sure to use the hashtag #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry. A winner will be selected each week randomly–if you aren't selected, you can enter the contest again. You can see the complete contest rules on Kellogg's website.