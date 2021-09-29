Kellogg's Wants to Give You $10,000 to Make the Fan Cave of Your Dreams

Football season is here! So, why not celebrate by entering a sweepstakes looking to give you $10,000 to create the fan cave of your dreams?

First, you know what a fan cave is, right? Commonly, it's the room your mother banishes your father to so he can scream at the TV while watching football. Your dad hated it at first, but he found a few old leather chairs and a crumpled, now too tight, Eagles jersey to put on the wall and started calling it his "man cave."

But, the sweepstakes doesn't say anything about dictating your decor choices, so whatever fandom you belong to, you can enter the Kellogg's Family Reward Ready Set Saturday Sweepstakes for a chance to proudly display your interests. Do you want life-size cutouts of your favorite Korean boy band, BTS? Go for it.