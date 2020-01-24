Thrillist
Food & Drink

Kellogg's Is Launching Mini Wheats Stuffed With Mixed Berry Filling

By Published On 01/24/2020 By Published On 01/24/2020
kellogg's mini wheats mixed berry fruit stuffing cereal fiber
Edited - Courtesy of Kellogg's

Have you ever had the feeling your breakfast cereal should be more Pop-Tart-like? Or capture the spirit of a berry pie or cobbler? I mean, who doesn't like pie for breakfast?

Well, Kellogg's is channeling this very energy into its newest version of Frosted Mini Wheats, stuffed with a jammy mixed berry filling. The mixture is composed of a blend of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. In other words, the frosting on the outside may no longer be the star of the Frosted Mini Wheats show.

Just wanted to let you know that if this latest cereal option piques your interest, you can find the upgraded Frosted Mini Wheats nationwide at Target and perhaps in your local grocery store's cereal aisle. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kat Thompson is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @katthompsonn