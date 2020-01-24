Kellogg's Is Launching Mini Wheats Stuffed With Mixed Berry Filling

Have you ever had the feeling your breakfast cereal should be more Pop-Tart-like? Or capture the spirit of a berry pie or cobbler? I mean, who doesn't like pie for breakfast?
Well, Kellogg's is channeling this very energy into its newest version of Frosted Mini Wheats, stuffed with a jammy mixed berry filling. The mixture is composed of a blend of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. In other words, the frosting on the outside may no longer be the star of the Frosted Mini Wheats show.
Just wanted to let you know that if this latest cereal option piques your interest, you can find the upgraded Frosted Mini Wheats nationwide at Target and perhaps in your local grocery store's cereal aisle.
