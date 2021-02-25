Kellogg’s Asks Cereal Lovers to Guess Its Next Jumbo Snax Variety

Hot on the heels of making its Jumbo Snax Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops, and Tiger Paws, Kellogg’s will supersize its recently resurrected Smorz cereal for anytime snacking this spring. It’s also set to release a mystery flavor even sooner, and it's asking fans to crack the code.

“This National Snack Day (March 4), Kellogg's Jumbo Snax is "jumbo-fying" yet another beloved cereal into a cereal for snacking, asking cereal and snack lovers alike to "guess who we'll jumbo too?",” a press release reads.

There’s supposedly a hint right here, and Kellogg’s called the TBD Snax a “blast-from-your-past” in the release, indicating that the company may be working with a cereal of a less recent vintage. Make your best guess across social media platforms with the hashtag #JumboSnax from now through National Snack Day when the new variety is revealed.

