Kellogg's Just Unveiled Its Latest Homestyle Rice Krispies Treats Flavor

Courtesy of Kellogg's

In 2020, Kellogg's made its beloved Rice Krispies Treats even bigger and better with the debut of its Homestyle iteration. Now, the snack manufacturer has created an entirely new flavor of its marshmallow-packed sweets, adding a new Cinnamon Sugar variety to its portfolio. The all-new Homestyle flavor features marshmallows (naturally), golden butter, and the perfect cinnamon-sugar sprinkle on top, the company announced.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Courtesy of Kellog's

"Whether you're a busy parent packing lunchboxes or a grown-up kid craving a taste of childhood, fans can enjoy this deliciously sticky, simple snack any time of day and be transported to a homey kitchen in just one bite," Senior Director of Brand Marketing of Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks Heidi Ray said in a press release. "What's more, this is the first-ever Cinnamon Sugar flavor for our Rice Krispies Treats brand, and we're excited to add it to our beloved line of Homestyle bars." The original Rice Krispies Homestyle line included Original and Chocolate 50% larger than Kellogg's original treats so that you could experience a more homemade twist without the mess of actually making them. The Cinnamon Sugar version is now available in grocery stores nationwide for $3.99 for a six-pack or $5.24 for 12 bars.