Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk

Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at

the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.

"In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life's everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals," said Marketing Director at Kellogg Company Chris Stolsky in a press release. "We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the 'anytime cereal break' so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg's cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."

The bowls come pre-portioned and are designed to be a single serving. All you have to do is add water and stir. This means you could enjoy a bowl of cereal practically anywhere without worrying about lugging a gallon of milk around.

The new cereal comes in four varieties of popular Kellogg's brands. There are Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran editions of Instabowls. They have a suggested retail price of $1.98 each and will be available at retailers nationwide. You can find the nearest location selling Instabowls by heading to Kelloggs.com.