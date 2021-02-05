Kellogg's Turned Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies into Cereal

Kellogg's and Little Debbie have come together for the second time in recent months to make breakfast dreams come true. In December, they announced their first collaboration—Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal—and we've just learned of plans for a second. This spring, sweet tooths can get another taste of nostalgia with Kellogg’s Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal.

The Cosmic Brownies breakfast cereal features crispy brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces. Each square looks like its own miniature Cosmic Brownie, and while they're not as soft, they're just as fudgy.

Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal reaches stores nationwide in May. The breakfast snack will come in two sizes: 8.2-ounce boxes will go for a suggested retail price of $3.99 and the 13.2-ounce boxes have a suggested price of $5.39.

All Little Debbie snacks are tasty, but Kellogg's was smart for recognizing that Oatmeal Creme Pies and Cosmic Brownies lead the pack. Honey Buns or Swiss Rolls next, please!

