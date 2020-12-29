Kellogg's Turned This Little Debbie Classic into a New Breakfast Cereal

Somewhere in a lab, food geniuses sat down and tested recipes for what we can only imagine will be the next iconic breakfast cereal. Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal might be a mouthful to say, but even so, we want a mouthful to taste. It's a collaboration straight from the breakfast gods, one that's now being sold in stores and online nationwide.

The Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal is pretty much how it sounds: Kellogg's transformed the flavors of an Oatmeal Creme Pie sandwich into crunchy little oatmeal puffs. They don't exactly look like the Oatmeal Creme Pies we know and love, but that doesn't mean you won't taste the resemblance.