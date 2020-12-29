Kellogg's Turned This Little Debbie Classic into a New Breakfast Cereal
Kellogg's new treat permits cookies for breakfast.
Somewhere in a lab, food geniuses sat down and tested recipes for what we can only imagine will be the next iconic breakfast cereal. Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal might be a mouthful to say, but even so, we want a mouthful to taste. It's a collaboration straight from the breakfast gods, one that's now being sold in stores and online nationwide.
The Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal is pretty much how it sounds: Kellogg's transformed the flavors of an Oatmeal Creme Pie sandwich into crunchy little oatmeal puffs. They don't exactly look like the Oatmeal Creme Pies we know and love, but that doesn't mean you won't taste the resemblance.
Each oatmeal cookie cereal piece is made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a "hint" of molasses, then coated with a creme-like glaze that—coupled with milk—helps bring out the creamy sandwich filling flavor that's central to the Little Debbie experience.
"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, in a press release. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."
We really don't appreciate food scientists enough.
