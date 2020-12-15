Kellogg's 2 New Cereal Flavors Are Hitting Stores This Month

Our work from home lifestyle has given way to new habits, like outfitting our entire closet with only pajamas and eating cereal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's like we're playing hooky all the time—except for the fact we do have to mix it up with a little actual work.

The latter trend, however, has never been better because Kellogg's is dropping not one, but two new cereal flavors on store shelves soon: Cinnamon Roll-flavored Frosted Mini-Wheats and Special K Blueberry. Both of which are packed with whole grains (47 grams, to be exact on the Mini Wheats), fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

"At Kellogg, we're always looking for ways to innovate our beloved brands and excite fans with new, nutritious flavors that fuel the whole family," Kellogg brand director Cindy Huntington said in a press release. "Whether you're in the mood for something toasty and sweet or fancy something fruity, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Roll and Special K Blueberry have you covered with delicious flavor and whole grains."