New 'Homestyle' Rice Krispies Treats Are Bigger & Gooier Than Ever

The newest Rice Krispies Treats are everything we've been asking for: They're 50% bigger, they're made with extra marshmallows, they come in two flavors, and they're designed to be giftable "hugs" to send to loved ones you miss.

The Homestyle Rice Krispies Treats will reach grocery stores nationwide in January with original and chocolate varieties. Each treat comes wrapped in writable plastic so you can personalize before gifting.

"We all have memories of our families and friends in the kitchen preparing for celebrations and gatherings, and Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle look and taste like those memorable, homemade treats we make together," said Sarah Reinecke, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks, in a press release. "For anyone gathering virtually, we wanted to give our fans a treat to enjoy the recognizable homemade taste that hearkens the emotions time together creates."

The suggested retail price of a six-bar box is $3.19; for a 12-bar box, it's $4.98. Of course, you can buy a whole box for yourself if you'd like. Nobody's saying you have to gift them.

Kellogg's announced that a few fortunate Twitter fans will get to sample the new Homestyle treats in advance through an easy-to-enter social media sweepstakes.