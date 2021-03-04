Cinnabon Cereal Is Back in Jumbo Snax Form

When we first brought you news of Kellogg’s super secret new Snax variety last month, even we did not know what to expect. Would its latest large-format cereal-inspired snack be fashioned after Special K flakes? No fun. Raisin Bran bits? Not practical. All-Bran? Come on. Finally, today, National Snack Day, the mystery is solved.

Kellogg’s is following its Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, Froot Loops, and Tiger Paws (Frosted Flakes) Jumbo Snax offerings with… Cinnabon!

Evocative mostly of airports and shopping malls, Cinnabon’s cereal form was discontinued in 2018, according to a tweet from the company last summer. That fact appears to be the “blast from the past” Kellogg’s hinted at in its initial product announcement. The reveal should come as welcome news to the cereal-lovers who appear to have predicted this outcome on Instagram.

"The new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax additions give fans what they desire—another way to satisfy their cereal cravings, anytime, anywhere, with two new melt-in-your-mouth flavors,” senior marketing director Erin Storm said in a statement.

Cinnabon Snax will hit store shelves in April. Expect 12-pouch multipacks to sell for about $5.50.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.