Kellogg's Is Changing Mr. Pringles' Look for the First Time in 20 Years

Food mascot looks are iconic. Tony the Tiger, Chef Boyardee, Mr. Peanut (RIP)--you know them, you love them, and you can immediately picture them in your head when you hear their names. All great looks need a little revamp, though.

For the first time in 20 years, Kellogg’s is switching up Mr. Pringles’ look. Before you get too stressed, the familiar brand isn’t changing anything about the way its popular potato crisps taste and they’re keeping the iconic mustache. Pringles is just giving each can a little makeover with bright, bold new colors and a cleaner design.

As for Mr. Pringle, he’ll still be sporting the ‘stache, but with a brand new range of emotions. He’ll also be sporting a more pronounced bowtie, the twinkle you get in your eye when you spot your favorite Pringles flavor in the supermarket, and more expressive eyebrows. You could say he and the cans he dons are getting a little end-of-year glow up.

“We spent the last two years in research and design to create a modern look for the cans and Mr. P’s style that reflects the bold flavor in every Pringles crisp and stack,” Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing at Pringles, said in a press release. “While the look may be new on the outside, I’m proud to say that it doesn’t change the irresistible taste that’s always been on the inside of every Pringles can and celebrates the unique snacking experience that is part of every bite.”

Naturally, Pringles had to bring on someone who’s been through a transformation of his own in recent years to celebrate the good news. The crisp company enlisted the help of Victor Cruz from the New York Giants to announce the changes and a little something special for Pringles. Mr. P shouldn’t be the only one changing up his look, so Pringles is launching the “Get Fresh As Mr. P” sweepstakes, to give winners a chance to win their very own 2020 glow up.

“Just like Mr. P, I’ve spent the past few years evolving—from football champion to entertainment personality with a passion for style,” Cruz is quoted as saying in the release. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s bold taste, and the Pringles brand refresh matches the inventive flavors I know and love. I think the ‘Get Fresh As Mr. P’ sweepstakes is the perfect way to kickstart the new year and give yourself that personal ‘Glow Up,’ whatever that may mean for you.”

We may be closing out 2020 pretty much at home, but who couldn’t use a new look to show off? To enter to win, all you have to do is hop on Twitter and tweet your favorite Pringles flavor using the hashtag #FreshAsMrPEntry. If you win, you’ll get $1,500 and a slew of Pringles products featuring the redesign.