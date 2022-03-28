Kellogg's Is Releasing 3 New Frosted Flakes Flavors

You don't have to be a kid to love Frosted Flakes cereal or the sugary milk left behind once the flakes are gone. You've just got to have a bit of a sweet tooth. After years of some variation and brand collaborations, Frosted Flakes brings fans three new flavors.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes will be dropping new Strawberry Milkshake, Cinnamon French Toast, and Chocolate flavors. According to a brand's press release, the new flavors that will be hitting shelves this Spring are guaranteed to change the taste of the milk and the color.

Here are some details about the new flavors:

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake features juicy strawberry flavors coupled with rich, creamy notes that evoke the nostalgic taste of a strawberry milkshake.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast is a perfect combination of caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup flavor and warm cinnamon spice on golden toasted corn flakes.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate takes traditional corn flakes, sweet cocoa, and vanilla flavor and mixes them all up to create the new chocolatey flakes.

The three new flavors will be available in grocery stores come May 2022.