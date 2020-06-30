Kellogg's Is Unleashing New Cookies & Creme Rice Krispies Cereal

I am a firm believer that dessert for breakfast does wonders for the soul. And while I personally don't have any qualms about diving spoon first into an early morning bowl of ice cream, Kellogg's is making the whole ritual socially acceptable with its all-new cookies & creme-flavored Rice Krispies cereal.

That's right, the snack innovators have gone and done it again: turned your favorite flavor into a morning treat. "The fun 'snap, crackle, pop' of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies now meets the delicious sweetness of Cookies & Crème -- ideal for both treat making and in your cereal bowl," a rep for the company said via email.

Boxes of Cookies & Creme Krispies are set to hit stores in July, though Delish reports the rollout is already underway. And while of course, you can enjoy the creamy, chocolate twist on the classic Krispies cereal the OG way (i.e. with milk), there's always the Rice Krispies treat route, too.