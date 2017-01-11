NBA Player's Overconfidence Provides the Perfect Meme to End 2016

In sports, a little bit of confidence is important. But as in all things, too much misplaced confidence is a double fudge pile of embarrassment waiting to happen. The latter is what the Hornets' Kemba Walker is facing as video of him shooting a three makes the rounds online.

Walker was feeling pretty certain he nailed the shot. In fact, he was so confident he turned his back to the net and did a little dance as the ball hit the rim and didn't go in. Oops.