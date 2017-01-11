This Guy Named Ken Bone Is the True Winner of the Second Presidential Debate

There's really no other way of putting it, folks: the second presidential debate on Sunday was a dark, vitriolic, and embarrassing shitshow -- regardless of your politics. While several news outlets are reporting that Hillary Clinton pulled another decisive win, others are crediting Donald Trump for exceeding the extremely low expectations set for his performance. But it turns out there was actually just one true winner of the town hall showdown, and his name is Ken Bone.
At the end of the emotionally exhausting debate, co-moderator Anderson Cooper called on Bone to pose his question on the issue of energy policy. When the charming undecided voter stood -- clad in a cozy-looking red cardigan sweater, khakis, glasses, and a badass power mustache -- America (or, at least, the internet) instantly recognized a hero. Even Bone's question was extremely on point: "What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?" Damn, Ken Bone. Damn.
After the debate, Bone remained on the debate stage to meet the candidates and even snap a few photos with a disposable camera. Because he's Ken freaking Bone, people.
The reactions on social media to the discovery of America's new hero were perfect:
Even President Bill Clinton recognized -- and sought out -- the majesty that is Ken Bone.
Unsurprisingly, Americans are already planning to celebrate the man via their Halloween costumes this year.
But despite all of his impressive qualities, Bone told CNN he remains undecided after the debate, although he may be warming to Hillary Clinton.
The bottom line: Ken Bone made America great again last night, exactly when we needed him the most. With any luck, he'll be around for the third and final debate on October 19th. Oh, and while we're on the subject, folks, please vote this November 8th. If anything, do it for Ken Bone.
Update: Thrillist's in-house Ken Bone lookalike, Dave Infante, appeared on Facebook Live on Monday afternoon to read tweets about the viral undecided voter. Check it out right here:
