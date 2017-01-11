This Guy Named Ken Bone Is the True Winner of the Second Presidential Debate

There's really no other way of putting it, folks: the second presidential debate on Sunday was a dark, vitriolic, and embarrassing shitshow -- regardless of your politics. While several news outlets are reporting that Hillary Clinton pulled another decisive win, others are crediting Donald Trump for exceeding the extremely low expectations set for his performance. But it turns out there was actually just one true winner of the town hall showdown, and his name is Ken Bone.

At the end of the emotionally exhausting debate, co-moderator Anderson Cooper called on Bone to pose his question on the issue of energy policy. When the charming undecided voter stood -- clad in a cozy-looking red cardigan sweater, khakis, glasses, and a badass power mustache -- America (or, at least, the internet) instantly recognized a hero. Even Bone's question was extremely on point: "What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?" Damn, Ken Bone. Damn.