Inevitably, Ken Bone Has Already Been Offered a Porn Contract

If you can't view the embedded image, it reads as follows:

---

Dear Mr. Kenneth Bone,

I hope this letter finds you well. During last night's debate you captivated the world with your question about energy, your red pullover, and quite honestly, just you being you. While Donald and Hillary continued to bicker, we were especially distraught that your questions didn't recieve the appropriate attention it deserved.

With that being said, I would like to formally extend an offer for you to participate in a live show broadcast from our platform, CamSoda.com, to our millions of fans. The show can cater to your specificities but we were thinking you could take us all to the Bone Zone and tell/show us what you're all about. In return for your participation in a live, hour long broadcast via our site, we will pay you $100,000 and provide you with 25 throw-away cameras to use at your disposal. Who knows, maybe you'll decide to announce you're running for President.