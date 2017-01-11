Ken Bone Left a Weird Trail of Porn Comments on Reddit

After unquestionably winning the second presidential debate on Sunday, Ken Bone rocketed to fame vis-a-vis viral memedom. His disarming red sweater and khaki pants combo wooed the internet and eclipsed the presence of two presidential candidates, as a thoughtful question about energy policy poured from his mustachioed lips.
And all week, Bone heightened his substantial internet presence by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and generally subsuming every facet of trivial banter found across social media. He also used his newfound notoriety to hawk official Ken Bone merchandise and not-so-subtly plug Uber -- the latter of which has since been deleted from Twitter, perhaps for violating FTC rules.
On Thursday, the internet had already canonized Bone like a Drake meme from 2010, so naturally, the St. Louis man answered questions as part of a Reddit AMA. For anyone curious enough to click through his personal account history, the endeavor revealed all sorts of stuff that brought the aura of Ken Bone crashing down to earth. His trail of weird porn comments, untoward remarks about pregnant women, and details of his vasectomy -- which of course everyone discusses with strangers on the internet -- suggested that our most vaunted ideals concerning Bone might have been premature.
Gizmodo published a trove of the those Reddit threads today, many of which are several months old, and boy, many of the NSFW subreddits make Bone seem like a weirdo, and also kind of a dick:
As Select All’s Madison Malone Kircher eloquently points out, in a weird way, the internet idealized Ken Bone -- building him up as a grandiose trope before he inevitably came tumbling down like the average, porn-ogling Joe that he is. As Malone Kircher writes, this is inevitably the fate that belies all the Ken Bones and Chewbacca Moms of the world.
With the winds of pop culture at his back, Ken Bone could have been immortalized among the meme Gods, perhaps surviving as the only human-meme to stay relevant well past his 15 minutes of fame. All it took was a little snooping around his Reddit history to make him seem like any other rote keyboard warrior -- a regular dude who likes gawking at anonymous naked girls online.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.