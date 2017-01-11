Ken Bone Left a Weird Trail of Porn Comments on Reddit

On Thursday, the internet had already canonized Bone like a Drake meme from 2010, so naturally, the St. Louis man answered questions as part of a Reddit AMA. For anyone curious enough to click through his personal account history, the endeavor revealed all sorts of stuff that brought the aura of Ken Bone crashing down to earth. His trail of weird porn comments, untoward remarks about pregnant women, and details of his vasectomy -- which of course everyone discusses with strangers on the internet -- suggested that our most vaunted ideals concerning Bone might have been premature.

Gizmodo published a trove of the those Reddit threads today, many of which are several months old, and boy, many of the NSFW subreddits make Bone seem like a weirdo, and also kind of a dick: